World Public Assembly addresses countries rejecting dialogue — Russian senator

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The First World Public Assembly in Moscow gives the opportunity to countries to declare their stance and give a sign to the leaders of those states that reject international dialogue, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with TASS on the forum’s sidelines.

The senator has highlighted the fact that the World Public Assembly had emerged in the situation when interaction between the countries "is objectively or subjectively hindered and in some cases has been reduced to zero."

"In my opinion, such platforms not just present the opportunity to exchange opinions, to state one’s position. I think, that when these positions come together, this definitely becomes a strong signal to those in power in the countries which currently are artificially rejecting international, interstate dialogue," Kosachev said.

In his opinion, this signal is above all directed to those countries that "claim global hegemony but have absolutely no right to it and merely destroy normal interstate and international cooperation by their aspirations."

About forum

The First World Public Assembly under the slogan of New World of Conscious Unity is held in Moscow on September 20-21. More than 4,000 participants from over 150 countries have gathered for the forum timed to coincide with the International Day of Peace. The program includes seven panel discussions and more than 40 thematic areas, including a media forum, a youth forum, and a business forum.

The list of honored guests includes Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Piao Yangfan, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev, representatives of the Holy See, foreign mayors and business leaders from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

More than 200 journalists from across the globe are covering the event.

TASS is the general information partner of the World Public Assembly.