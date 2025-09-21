Putin remains open to resolving Ukrainian crisis through talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains interested in resolving the situation in Ukraine through negotiations and hopes to continue cooperation with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, just like [US leader Donald] Trump, remains interested and open to bringing the entire Ukrainian issue to a peaceful conclusion," Peskov said. "We are counting on the United States and President Trump personally to make efforts to help in this matter. Well, we'll see what comes of it," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.