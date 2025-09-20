Ivanov sees Stubb’s words about outcome of Finland’s war with USSR allusion to Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The words of Finnish President Alexander Stubb about his country’s alleged "victory" over the USSR were an allusion to Ukraine, which may lose territories but remain a state, said Sergey Ivanov, permanent member of Russia’s Security Council, Special Representative of the Russian President on Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport.

"I think he phrased it poorly, because just saying that Finland won the war — how could it have won when it fought on the side of Nazi Germany? That is gibberish," Ivanov told TASS.

"I think it was an allusion to Ukraine. What is important for Ukraine is that it is possible to lose part of the territory, but maintain independence and generally remain a state.

"Real politicians are thinking more and more about whether Ukraine will remain a state in the future or not," Ivanov said.

In his opinion, Western politicians "should then be told directly" that Ukraine will have to give up part of the territory, "which [Vladimir] Zelensky categorically disagrees with and publicly declares."

Earlier, Stubb, commenting on a 1944 treaty with the USSR, said in an interview with the Economist that Finland allegedly won the war with the Soviet Union in 1944 because it retained its independence. On September 19, 1944, in Moscow, Finland signed an armistice agreement with Great Britain and the USSR, under which it ceded about a tenth of its territory to the Soviet Union.