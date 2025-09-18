FACTBOX: Over 40 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Air defense systems destroyed 43 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A UAV attack in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd damaged two private houses. Dry grass caught fire in a field in the Krasnosulinsky district of the Rostov Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, 23 UAVs were shot down over the Rostov Region, 11 over the Volgograd Region, five over the Kursk Region, three over Crimea, and one over the Belgorod Region.

Aftermath

- Two private houses were damaged in Volgograd's Krasnoarmeysky district due to a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs. No casualties were reported, according to Volgograd Region governor Andrey Bocharov.

- Air defense forces repelled an attack by Ukrainian UAVs in eight municipalities of the Rostov Region, acting governor Yury Slyusar reported on Telegram.

- Dry grass caught fire in a field in the Krasnosulinsky district. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. The fire was extinguished over an area of 800 square meters.

- Slyusar noted that the consequences of the raid are being clarified.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at airports in Volgograd, Saratov, and Samara.