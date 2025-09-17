Putin praises Indian PM for boosting bilateral ties in birthday message

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, highlighting his significant personal contribution to enhancing the partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 75th birthday," the Russian leader said in a message published on the Kremlin website. "Your leadership as head of government has earned you immense respect from your compatriots and great standing on the global stage. Under your guidance, India has achieved impressive progress in social, economic, and scientific-technical spheres."

"You have made a significant personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various fields," Putin emphasized.

"I value our warm and friendly relations. We will, of course, continue our constructive dialogue and joint work on pressing issues of bilateral, regional, and international agendas," the Russian president noted.

Putin wished Modi good health, happiness, prosperity, and further success.

Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17. From October 2001 to May 2014, he served as Gujarat chief minister, one of India’s most developed regions. He became prime minister in 2014 and assumed office for the third time in 2024, becoming the second prime minister in history to serve three consecutive terms. In 2024, he was awarded Russia’s highest state honor, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.