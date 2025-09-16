Moscow to respond to potential EU visa restrictions — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia will respond to any new visa restrictions imposed by the European Union (EU), in line with its national interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"If we are talking about threats to impose measures that would essentially blockade Russian diplomats, we have repeatedly said that we will respond. Regarding everything else, we will need to look at specific steps. We always respond based on our own national interests," the diplomat noted.

Earlier the Italian ANSA news agency, citing sources, reported that the European Commission, as part of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, was considering additional restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. Additionally, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky stated that the new EU sanctions package against Russia could include a ban on the free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen Area.