Polling stations at single voting day close across Russia

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The single voting day in Russia has ended after polling stations closed in all of the 81 regions that elected their governors and legislatures of various levels.

According to Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pmfilova, more than 16 million people took part in the elections offline and more than 1.4 million cast their votes online by Sunday morning.

As of six in the evening Moscow time, the highest voter turnout at the gubernatorial elections was reported from Tatarstan (66.5%) and Sevastopol (60.7%).

The single voting day took take place in 81 of the 89 constituent entities of Russia from September 12 through 14. Governors were elected in the following regions: Arkhangelsk, Bryansk, the Jewish Autonomous Region, Irkutsk, Kaluga, Komi Republic, Kostroma, Krasnodar, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Orenburg, Perm, Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Tambov, the Chuvash Republic and the city of Sevastopol.

Members of regional legislatures were elected in the regions of Kaluga, the Komi Republic, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kostroma, Magadan, Novosibirsk, Ryazan, Chelyabinsk and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.