West viewing current elections as preparation for 2026 parliamentary polls — MP

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The West considers the current election campaign in Russia as a preparatory stage for the elections to the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament, in 2026, a Russian lawmaker said.

"We think that the West views today’s elections as a preparatory stage for the 2026 elections. You know that we will elect the State Duma," Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigating foreign interference into Russia’s domestic affairs said at the information center of Russia’s Central Elections Commission.

According to the lawmaker, the West is actively training provokers and influence agents ahead of the next electoral campaign. Thus, in his words, online courses, "election schools and universities," have been opened in the Baltic countries and Germany to train candidate who would "infiltrate representative bodies" and teams supporting these candidates. They also teach how to organize provocations at polling stations, fabricate fake news, he added.