Over 60 foreign organizations designated as undesirable in Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 60 foreign organizations have been designated as undesirable in Russia since the beginning of this year, Alexey Zhafyarov, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor general’s office, said.

"Since the beginning of 2025, decisions on recognizing the activity of 62 organizations as undesirable have been made," he said.

According to Zhafyarov, these structures’ activities were focused on destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, meddling in electoral processes, discrediting the country’s domestic and foreign policies.

He also said that 130 cases have been opened since the January on charges of taking part in foreign or international organizations recognizes as undesirable in Russia.