Putin praises Moscow’s contribution to special military op efforts

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the contributions of Muscovites to the successful conduct of the special military operation.

"Tens of thousands of Muscovites are fighting valiantly on the front lines. As has happened many times in history, Moscow has become a strong supporter of the Russian army. More than 500 Moscow enterprises are producing critical products for the front. Injured soldiers receive treatment and rehabilitation in the capital's hospitals. Hundreds of Moscow specialists, including doctors, special services employees, builders, and managers, provide daily assistance to residents of Donbass and Novorossiya," Putin said.