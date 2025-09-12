World of future is world of love and friendship — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he believes that the world of future will belong to those who value love and friendship, where there will be no room for egoists and ‘lone wolves.’

"We believe that the world of the future is not one of egoists completely submerged in cyberspace, nor of lone wolves following the principle of ‘every man for himself.’ On the contrary, the future belongs to those who value love and friendship, value their relatives and family, and are aware of the inseparable ties with society and their responsibilities towards society," he said at the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

According to the Russian president, many culture development programs in the country are focused on the Family national project, which

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 10 to 13. The main events are scheduled for September 11-13, though the business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic education. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum has been held since 2012, with Vladimir Putin taking part on multiple occasions.

