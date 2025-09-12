Putin wishes success to all Intervision participants

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished all participants in the Intervision international music contest successful performances.

He expressed confidence that the modern Intervision contest will fully preserve the spirit of creativity and friendship among nations. "I wish all contestants successful performances. There is no doubt that they will make a significant contribution to strengthening the dialogue between cultures," he said at the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

Putin also thanked all those who supported Russia’s initiative to revive Intervision.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event.

TASS is the information partner of the contest.