National culture can only develop interacting with other cultures — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. A national culture can only develop through interaction with the cultures of other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

"We in Russia know for sure: a national culture can only develop and enrich itself through interaction with other cultures. From day one, our country has established itself as a multinational country," he said. "This priceless gift has determined its unique cultural palette and its status as a power which is great in its art, science, and literature. <...> We should seek a balance between preserving national values and remaining open to the influences which contribute to the development and progress."

He stressed that all the previous forums rested on the fundamental principle of the diversity of cultures.

"The brighter and more original this [cultural] diversity is, the richer our shared cultural legacy and the more stable and successful the planet’s future are," the president stressed.

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 10 to 13. The main events are scheduled for September 11-13, though the business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic education. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum has been held since 2012, with Vladimir Putin taking part on multiple occasions.

