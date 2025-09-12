{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian envoy to Berlin rejects accusations of Moscow involvement in UAV foray into Poland

Sergey Nechayev pointed out that no evidence has been presented to back up these claims

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has rejected as unfounded the accusations against Moscow in connection with the UAV incursion into Poland and pointed out that no evidence has been presented to back up these claims, the embassy said.

"On September 12, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry to protest against the alleged deliberate intrusion of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles into the airspace of the Republic of Poland on the night of September 9-10, 2025. The ambassador rejected the unfounded accusations, pointing to the absence of any evidence of Russian involvement in the incident," the embassy said. "The attention of German diplomats was drawn to the statements of the Russian Defense and Foreign Ministries dated September 10, 2025, including a proposal addressed to the Polish military department to hold consultations.

"It was emphasized that this is a planned provocation, in which Ukraine, amid its battlefield woes, is interested, first of all, as well as those European countries that are betting on increasing pressure on Russia and disrupting the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on the parameters of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia, for its part, has repeatedly and at all levels publicly denied speculation in the West about plans to attack any NATO countries.

"This path leads to an inevitable escalation with unpredictable and possibly irreversible consequences. Our country is not interested in such a development."

Earlier on Friday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Nechayev to discuss the idea that Russia, "by sending Russian drones into NATO airspace is acting dangerously and unacceptably."

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic."

Foreign policyPoland
Protests in Nepal
Russia hopes to preserve friendly ties with Nepal under new head of government — diplomat
Russia considers Sushila Karki’s swearing-in as an important step toward stabilizing the situation in Nepal, Russian Ambassador to Kathmandu Alexey Novikov said
Ukraine’s drone incident in Poland likely staged provocation — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that the Kiev regime was exploiting every opportunity to pull more NATO countries into the conflict with Russia, particularly Poland
Poland closes border with Belarus — interior ministry
This is related to the Zapad-2025 military exercises
Air defense systems intercept 221 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
In particular, 85 UAVs were downed over Bryansk Region, 42 over Smolensk Region and 28 over Leningrad Region
Kirk's murder inches US closer to civil war — expert
America is becoming more and more divided, the political struggle is becoming sharper and more violent, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said
Russian air defenses down two more drones heading toward Moscow — mayor
Earlier, Sergey Sobyanin reported that seven UAVs flying toward Moscow had been destroyed by the Defense Ministry’s air defense forces
Explosives brought into Georgia were handed to driver by SBU in Ukraine — Tbilisi official
The Georgian State Security Service is currently examining various avenues of inquiry, including a potential link between the import of explosives from Ukraine and opposition plans to overthrow the government scheduled for October 4, coinciding with municipal elections
Kiev wants Moscow to abandon negotiations — Russia’s special envoy
Rodion Miroshnik elaborated that Ukraine’s overarching strategy is to manipulate the political atmosphere domestically, inciting anger among the population and making daily life unbearable
Zapad-2025 drills to practice troop management in event of aggression against ally
"The objectives of the exercise are to improve the skills of commanders and staffs, enhance interoperability and field training of regional and coalition battlegroups in solving joint tasks to maintain peace, protect interests and ensure military security," the statement reads
Poland, Latvia, Lithuania reject invitation to observe Zapad 2025 drills
State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that the exercise is purely defensive
Zelensky acknowledges ineffectiveness of NATO air defense systems
"Using systems like Patriot or other systems that are not so expensive, but whose missiles will also cost $200-300 million, using missiles from aircraft worth $1 million is wrong," Vladimir Zelensky said
Putin, Trump, Chinese PM to attend ASEAN summit in October — Malaysian head of government
The Malaysian head of government noted that Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had confirmed their participation in the event as well
Venezuela to transition to armed struggle in case of US aggression — president
Nicolas Maduro stated that "no one granted the US empire the right to threaten Venezuela, just as it threatens peoples worldwide"
United States intends to push G7 for sharp tariff increases against China and India — FT
The primary goal of such a move is to attempt to bring Russia to the negotiating table with Ukraine
Orban accuses von der Leyen of driving EU into 'the abyss'
The Hungarian Prime Minister said earlier that on September 10, the right-wing Patriots of Europe faction in the European Parliament had initiated a no-confidence vote to Ursula von der Leyen
Central Bank chief says general direction for reducing key rate in Russia has been set
Elvira Nabiullina said inflation fell significantly since the beginning of the year
One killed, 24 injured in two days of attack on Russia’s Belgorod region — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all those affected by the attack are receiving the necessary medical assistance
Belarus ready to respond to any provocations during Zapad-2025 drills — Defense Ministry
Pavel Muraveiko emphasized that the ongoing exercises, which commenced on Friday, are routine and carefully planned
EU to present new package of sanctions against Russia on September 15 — French MFA
Brussels has already started consultations with EU ambassadors regarding new restrictions on Moscow, according to the report
Russian air defenses destroy over 30 dones in St. Petersburg Region
Governor Alexander Drozdenko emphasized that there were no casualties
Russia’s Progress space freighter launched from Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan
Progress will reach orbit approximately nine minutes after the takeoff
Russian diplomat decries Danish plans to localize production of missile fuel for Ukraine
Maria Zakharova stressed that Denmark would become the first country among sponsors of the terrorist Kiev regime to give its land for the production of components for weapons for combat use against peaceful cities in our country
Attempts to isolate Russia result in creating alliance with India, China — US expert
"This shift is exemplified by the new pipeline agreement between Russia and China, which will divert Russian oil and gas directly to China," Steve Gill said
Tokyo’s decision to close Japanese Centers in Russia is ‘logical, timely’ — diplomat
"Whose declared goals and tasks are inconsistent with the present-day reality," Zakharova said
Elections begin in Russian regions, approximately 55 million citizens eligible to vote
More than 5,000 electoral campaigns are being held nationwide, with over 49,500 polling stations operating
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
US takes sensible approach to Ukraine, danger of Israeli strikes on Doha: Lavrov's remarks
Russia expressed gratitude to GCC countries for their "balanced approach" to the Ukraine crisis and for their assistance in resolving humanitarian issues
Conflict in Ukraine continues due to Kiev’s unrealistic demands — US expert
"The ongoing demands from Zelensky, presented as if he is winning the war, are completely inconsistent with reality of the battlefield, where Ukraine is losing, and losing decisively," Steve Gill noted
Nepali leader agrees to appoint former chief justice Karki as acting prime minister
Ram Chandra Poudel held consultations with experts
Trump states he will attend activist Kirk’s funeral in Arizona
The US President noted that Charlie Kirk played a significant role in terms of conducting election campaigning among youth
Russian envoy to Berlin rejects accusations of Moscow involvement in UAV foray into Poland
Sergey Nechayev pointed out that no evidence has been presented to back up these claims
Russia urges Poland to reconsider its decision on closing border with Belarus — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that Polish authorities had decided to shut down all border crossing points with Belarus, including both road and rail, starting at midnight on September 12
Houthis report missile strike on Israeli military site in Negev
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the rebel forces launched three attack drones towards Israel
Russian envoy urges Prague to name beneficiaries of Poland incident hysteria
Alexander Zmeyevsky who was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry at the direction of Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, conveyed information about the readiness of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry to consult with the Polish side on the UAV incident
UK imposes restrictions on companies from China, India, Turkey, Thailand — statement
All of the companies listed are prohibited from providing trust services
Russia army creates UAV unit with command center hundreds of km away from frontline
These units have been supplied with Skvorets drones and Orbita hardware and software systems
Lavrov praises upcoming Intervision contest as venue for dialogue between civilizations
The foreign minister recalled that performers from 23 countries would take part in this year’s event
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's position on UAV incursion in Poland
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European Union and NATO accusations of alleged provocations by Russia are nothing new
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Investigators reveal initials on rifle which killed Kirk — media
The authorities are seeking to match them with suspect profiles
China to pursue policy of neutralizing Europe amid competition with US — MP
Andrey Denisov, deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federations Council, noted that the September 3 V-day parade sent a clear signal that China already possess deterrence capabilities
Israeli strike on Qatar to have consequences for Middle East security — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that the Russian Federation strongly condemns the attack carried out by Israel on September 9 against a residential complex in Doha
Press review: Analysts note Poland drone gains as French protesters set out to oppose all
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 11th
EU finalizes work on 19th sanctions package against Russia — Kallas
The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said the restrictions will cover Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks
UAV attacks Smolensk NPP, no damage, radiation levels normal — Rosatom
This attack marks the second recent attempt by Ukrainian forces to target Russian nuclear facilities
Ukraine loses about 1,440 troops in special military operation zone in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment and a territorial defense brigade near Alexeyevka, Sadki, Yunakovka and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region
Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the Duke of Sussex will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko
UAV incident in Poland highlights Trump’s detachment from Europe’s defense — NYT
For Moscow, the newspaper says, this reaction from Washington, coupled with the recent US decision to end a training program for frontline European states, could signal that "Americans are shifting the burden of Europe’s defense onto Europeans themselves"
IN BRIEF: What is known about murder of US activist Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel reported that "the investigation continues" and promised to provide updates on its progress
Kremlin attributes Poland’s border closure over drills to emotional overload
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia never threatened anyone, including European states
Opposition pushes turn toward war, acceptance of migrants, Kiev — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister is against his country "dominated by Brussels, burdened with excessive taxes"
Russian forces advance in DPR’s Kirovsk, reach its southwestern outskirts — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Russian troops are now closer to Krasny Liman
Russian forces destroy 30% of Ukrainian equipment in DPR since September — military expert
Russian drone and precision strikes have heavily targeted Ukranian logistics convoys within 20 km of the front line
Netanyahu approves new construction in West Bank, vows Palestine never to exist
Israeli Prime Minister approved plans for the construction of 3,400 housing units for settlers in the E-1 area near the city of Maale Adumim to the east of Jerusalem
Russian envoy warns of immediate response to any fresh Dutch sanctions
Vladimir Tarabrin said that the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier threatened with "new restrictive measures on Russia," accusing Moscow of violating the Polish airspace with drones
Polish Defense Ministry admits up to 6 UAVs could have been shot down on September 9-10
Cezary Tomczyk clarified that discrepancies between government and presidential office reports on the number of airspace violations stem from "the peculiarities of the detection systems"
FACTBOX: What we known about arrest of suspected killer of Kirk
The killer is believed to be 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources
Russia urges Israel to refrain from reckless aggressive actions — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Washington’s declared focus on the so-called quiet diplomacy is ineffective
Rostec has begun deliveries of new anti-drone systems Dvina-100M
Rostec elaborated that the Dvina-100M performs electronic jamming of control channels, UAV data transmissions, and global navigation satellite systems across a broad temperature range - from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celsius
Poland to deploy 40,000 troops on border with Belarus in coming days — Defense Ministry
Cezary Tomczyk characterized Zapad-2025 as an offensive drill and emphasized that the Polish military has been preparing extensively for this event
Russian envoy sees Israel testing the limits of the permissible under US cover
Vasily Nebenzya called the Israeli attack on Qatar a natural consequence of the total impunity of West Jerusalem
Russian envoy summoned to Romanian MFA following drone violation of Polish airspace
Vladimir Lipaev was informed that Bucharest "condemns the violation of Polish airspace" by allegedly Russian drones
Russian forces liberate three localities in Dnepropetrovsk region in past week
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army
US congressman proposes reinstating Jackson-Vanik amendment against Russia
The Jackson-Vanik amendment was adopted in the US in 1974
Russian air defenses destroy seven drones in successive interceptions
Emergency services are working at the crash site, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Poland’s UAV narrative serves to legitimize new arms supplies — expert
"This is an obvious development of the logic of the media provocation, which served as an information justification and a tool for forming an appropriate public opinion," Alexander Stepanov said
Lukashenko says appreciates Trump's birthday message, 'can read between the lines'
At their meeting, US presidential representative John Coale gave the Belarusian president a letter from Donald Trump and his wife
Roscosmos to carry out over 20 rocket launches in 2025 — head
Bakanov emphasized the importance of the International Space Station and the need to make ISS missions more comfortable
Kremlin confirms a pause in direct talks between Russia, Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov still noted that communication channels are available
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled attack of 221 Ukrainian drones on Russian regions
Temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Kaluga, Pskov, and Yaroslavl, as well as Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg
Brazil not afraid of new US sanctions after Bolsonaro's sentencing — president
Lula da Silva noted that the president of one country cannot interfere in the decisions of another sovereign state
Trump says progress made in search for activist Kirk’s killer
The US President also noted that he has certain ideas regarding the motives behind the killing of Charlie Kirk
UK expands sanctions list against Russia by 30 new designations
According to the updated lists, sanctions were imposed on 3 individuals and 27 legal entities
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
US secretary of state's threats after Bolsonaro's sentencing do not scare Brazil — MFA
As emphasized by the nation's foreign ministry, Jair Bolsonaro's sentencing demonstrates that Brazilian democratic institutions have delivered their response to attempted state coup efforts
Most French oppose sending European military to Ukraine — poll
About 47% of the respondents were in favor
Polish interior ministry reports discovery of 17th drone crashed on night of September 10
It was found in the settlement of Przymiarki, Ksenzhopol volost, Bilgoraj district
Large number of violations found at 'Japan Centers' in Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the activity of the 'Japan Center' has lost its pertinence
Trump refuses to take sides in Polish drone incident
Early on September 10, the Polish Army Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated Poland’s airspace
FACTBOX: Single Voting Day in Russia
Single Voting Day is the designated voting date in Russia for elections at various levels
Press review: Europe boosts Ukraine arms as Kirk murder exposes US divide and violence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 12th
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
NATO prepares 'defensive military response' to UAV incident in Poland — Bloomberg
According to the report, NATO is a defensive alliance and any response would focus on strengthening its deterrence posture
Senior Russian MP says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump
Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, pointed out that this incident echoes the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July 2024
UK imposes sanctions on Russian defense companies, plants — document
Among individuals, sanctions were imposed on Elena and Alexey Malitsky who are called co-owners of the Chinese company Shenzhen Blue Hat International Trade
Russian economy outperforms EU despite sanctions — US expert
"Contrary to the West's intentions, Russia has not only survived its unprecedented sanctioned status but has emerged with an economy outperforming most in the European Union," US political commentator Steve Gill stressed
Russian diplomatic mission in Doha 600 meters from site of Israeli strike — envoy to UN
"It is extremely concerning that the Israeli Air Force struck a district of the Qatari capital where foreign embassies are located," Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said
Lukashenko, Trump’s representative discuss US embassy, Belavia Airlines, prisoner swap
The US president’s representative John Coale said that Washington would like to normalize relations with Minsk
Belarus, Russia discuss provision of border security for their Union State
According to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the two countries’ border chiefs gathered in Russia’s Astrakhan to discuss the situation on the border and synchronize watches on major fields of cooperation
High-Precision Systems delivers new batches of BMP-3 and BMD-2 armored vehicles to troops
The latest batch of infantry fighting vehicles boasts advanced protective features, including anti-cumulative grids, armor screens, and upper hemisphere protection kits
Kremlin describes Zapad-2025 as routine drills not aimed at third countries
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia would continue to pursue the same policy, which "is absolutely no secret to anyone"
Russia, Belarus begin Zapad 2025 joint exercise — Russian Defense Ministry
The military from the two countries will practice control over battlegroups in the event of a localized aggression against the Union State, the ministry specified
Allegations against Russia in Polish UAV incident reek of propaganda — MP
The mythical 'Russian threat' has been escalating in the Western European capitals for a second day, Leonid Slutsky said
Court in Brazil sentences Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison in coup case
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was convicted for attempting a coup
No traces of explosives found on drone fragments that fell in east Poland — prosecutors
The object that damaged a house in the settlement of Wyryki could not be identified at this point
Nearly 70 countries participate in United Cultures Forum — deputy PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova expressed hope that the forum’s discussions will lay a solid foundation for future long-term prospects
TMZ publishes video of alleged Kirk killer
The footage shows a person in black wearing a cap walking toward the college, the same camera recorded him after the shooting
Bank of Russia lowers key rate from 18% to 17% per annum
The regulator noted that it intends to maintain such a level of monetary policy strictness as necessary to bring inflation back to target by 2026
Ukrainian soldiers encircled in Sumy Region — Russian security officials
The Ukranian brigade command has ceased all attempts to break the encirclement and provide supplies
Russian diplomats summoned to Belgium’s MFA over Poland drone incident
The Belgian authorities complained about what they called a "deliberate violation" of the airspace of an EU member state which they described as "another major escalation by Russia targeting the EU and NATO"
As Zapad 2025 drills proceed, Northern Fleet deploys forces in near, far sea zones
The primary objective of these naval groups is to safeguard Russia’s coastal infrastructure in the Arctic
