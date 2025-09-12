Russian envoy to Berlin rejects accusations of Moscow involvement in UAV foray into Poland

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has rejected as unfounded the accusations against Moscow in connection with the UAV incursion into Poland and pointed out that no evidence has been presented to back up these claims, the embassy said.

"On September 12, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry to protest against the alleged deliberate intrusion of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles into the airspace of the Republic of Poland on the night of September 9-10, 2025. The ambassador rejected the unfounded accusations, pointing to the absence of any evidence of Russian involvement in the incident," the embassy said. "The attention of German diplomats was drawn to the statements of the Russian Defense and Foreign Ministries dated September 10, 2025, including a proposal addressed to the Polish military department to hold consultations.

"It was emphasized that this is a planned provocation, in which Ukraine, amid its battlefield woes, is interested, first of all, as well as those European countries that are betting on increasing pressure on Russia and disrupting the dialogue between Moscow and Washington on the parameters of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia, for its part, has repeatedly and at all levels publicly denied speculation in the West about plans to attack any NATO countries.

"This path leads to an inevitable escalation with unpredictable and possibly irreversible consequences. Our country is not interested in such a development."

Earlier on Friday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Nechayev to discuss the idea that Russia, "by sending Russian drones into NATO airspace is acting dangerously and unacceptably."

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic."