Russian air defenses destroy seven drones in successive interceptions

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down a total of seven drones targeting Moscow on Friday night in three separate waves of attacks, according to statements from the capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin.

The first incident occurred when two drones were destroyed by air defense forces. Sobyanin announced on his Telegram channel that "two enemy UAVs heading toward Moscow have been destroyed by the Defense Ministry's air defense," adding that emergency services were working at the crash site.

Shortly afterward, the mayor reported a second interception of two additional drones.

The most significant wave came later, with the capital's mayor announcing the destruction of three more drones, bringing the total to seven neutralized threats.