Lavrov thanks GCC countries for assistance, balanced position on Ukrainian crisis

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) for their balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and assistance in resolving humanitarian issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following the meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

"We are grateful to our friends from the Arabian Peninsula for the balanced position that they have held since the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis and have reaffirmed today," he noted. "We appreciate the efforts that the GCC countries are making to assist in resolving humanitarian issues that have arisen during the Ukrainian crisis, including the return of children to their families."