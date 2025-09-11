Israel's strikes on Doha undermine stability in Middle East — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on the capital of Qatar further undermine stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a plenary session of the Russia-Gulf Arab Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue.

"Our meeting today is taking place amid a sharp increase in military and political tensions in the Middle East as a result of the Israeli missile and bombing attacks on Doha, the capital of Qatar, on September 9," Lavrov said.

"We have received the news about this action with deep concern. We regard it as a gross violation of international law, first of all the UN Charter, as an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state, a step leading to further destabilization of the situation in the Middle East. Such actions certainly deserve the strongest condemnation."

On September 9, a series of explosions hit Doha. Shortly after, Israel said that the military, with the support of the General Security Service and its Air Force, had attacked Hamas representatives. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, the strike killed a member of the security forces and injured several others. The ministry said that the situation in Doha remains calm.

Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the leaders of the movement in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an employee of the Qatari security forces. According to Al Jazeera, members of the Hamas political bureau were attacked during a meeting, where a US proposal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip was discussed.