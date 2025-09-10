MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The appointment of France’s new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is unlikely to improve the country’s internal situation, as the authority of French President Emmanuel Macron himself is in crisis, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia told TASS.

Earlier, Macron appointed Lecornu, the Minister of the Armed Forces, as Prime Minister following the resignation of Francois Bayrou’s government.

"The appointment of Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new Prime Minister is unlikely to resolve the internal political crisis. This is because Macron’s own authority is deeply mired in crisis," Slutsky said.

He also noted that as Minister of the Armed Forces, Lecornu maintained a sharply anti-Russian stance and "was a proponent of war until the last Ukrainian, including through financial aid funded by French taxpayers." "And not only significant political forces but also the French streets oppose the consequences (primarily economic) of such a policy," the lawmaker emphasized.