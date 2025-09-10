Problems of Republika Srpska to be resolved in referendum, Shoigu believes

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu anticipates that the issues facing Republika Srpska will be addressed through a forthcoming referendum scheduled for next month.

"I believe that the concerns our colleagues in Republika Srpska currently have will naturally be taken into account and resolved through the upcoming referendum," Shoigu stated to journalists after meeting with Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He further explained that during today’s discussions, they thoroughly examined the evolving situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Republika Srpska. The meeting also covered recent developments in Belgrade and all related events, particularly those surrounding the upcoming referendum in Republika Srpska.

In early August, Bosnia’s Central Election Commission moved to strip Dodik of his political rights, citing a verdict by the Court’s Appellate Chamber that upheld his one-year prison sentence and six-year ban on political activity for defying directives from Christian Schmidt, the international community’s representative. This sentence was later replaced by a fine.

Subsequently, the Commission announced early elections for the President of Republika Srpska scheduled for November 23. In response, Dodik called for a referendum on October 25 to gauge public confidence in the Republika Srpska leadership. Voters will decide whether they support decisions made by Schmidt - whose legitimacy the entity’s leadership does not recognize - regarding Bosnia’s governance. Last week, Dodik warned that Republika Srpska might declare independence if external pressures intensify.