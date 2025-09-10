Donbass Dome downs most projectiles launched towards Donetsk in past three days

DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. The Donbass Dome electronic warfare system and air defense units intercepted the majority of Ukrainian shelling attacks on the city of Donetsk in the past three days, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Unfortunately, on September 8, as well as the day before and the day after - that is, last night - attacks were carried out on Donetsk. <...> Most of the [projectiles] were intercepted and destroyed. The Donbass Dome system, as well as air defenses, shot down larger targets, but unfortunately, some projectiles still managed to get through, causing civilian casualties," he said.

The Donetsk leader pointed out that the Ukrainian military continues to carry out strikes on a regular basis, targeting civilians. According to him, Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks in response to the Russian army’s advance along the line of contact.