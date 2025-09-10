Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 110 UAVs within day — governor

BELGOROD, September 10. /TASS/. Ukraine launched attacks on settlements in the Belgorod Region with 114 drones over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, at the city of Shebekino, the villages of Meshkovo, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka, three munitions were fired and 47 drones attacked, 43 of which were suppressed and shot down. In the villages of Murom and Novaya Tavolzhanka, one private household was damaged in each," he wrote.

Two drones were shot down over the Alekseyevsky municipal district, where an administrative building was damaged.

The Belgorod district was hit by five drones, a private house was damaged in the village of Lozovoye, and an agricultural hangar was damaged in the village of Otradnoye.

One FPV drone was downed in the Borisov district, and 19 drones in the Valuisky district. Four drones were shot down by the air defense system over the Veidelevsky district, one FPV drone attacked the Volokonovsky district, and 16 drones attacked the Graivoronsky district. At night, as a result of the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV in the village of Dunaika, three private houses were damaged, the governor added.

Two aircraft-type drones were shot down over the Gubkin district. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was subjected to five shellings, during which 16 rounds were fired, and 17 drone attacks.