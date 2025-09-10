MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates a positive development in the situation in Republika Srpska, thanks to the measures currently being implemented, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated during a meeting with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

"The situation in Republika Srpska remains quite tense. We are hopeful that the actions you are taking, which we support, will lead to positive outcomes," Shoigu remarked to Dodik.

He also pointed out that, although not much time has passed since their last meeting at the end of May and numerous issues and challenges have accumulated that require attention. "Of course, these concerns extend beyond Republika Srpska to the broader context of Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as recent developments in Belgrade," Shoigu added.

Situation in the region

Dodik arrived in Moscow amid a profound political crisis in Bosnia-Herzegovina, possibly the most severe in the past three decades, which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described as a destabilizing threat to the entire Balkan region. Lavrov emphasized the absence of viable alternatives to uphold the Dayton Agreement’s core principles, which are being flagrantly undermined by Western actors increasingly brazen in their actions.

"Their destructive intentions are clear," Lavrov stated. "They aim to seize uncontested control over Bosnia-Herzegovina, strip the Serbs of their Dayton-guaranteed rights, and transform the country into a centralized state governed by compliant authorities and a subservient judicial system."

In early August, Bosnia’s Central Election Commission moved to strip Dodik of his political rights, citing a verdict by the Court’s Appellate Chamber that upheld his one-year prison sentence and six-year ban on political activity for defying directives from Christian Schmidt, the international community’s representative. This sentence was later replaced by a fine.

Subsequently, the Commission announced early elections for the President of Republika Srpska scheduled for November 23. In response, Dodik called for a referendum on October 25 to gauge public confidence in the Republika Srpska leadership. Voters will decide whether they support decisions made by Schmidt - whose legitimacy the entity’s leadership does not recognize - regarding Bosnia’s governance. Recently, Dodik warned that Republika Srpska might declare independence if external pressures intensify.

The Dayton Agreement, finalized in November 1995 after negotiations in Dayton, Ohio, and signed in Paris, was endorsed by the leaders of Croatia, Yugoslavia, and key international powers including Russia, the US, Britain, France, and Germany. It received UN Security Council approval through Resolution 1031 on December 15, 1995, and has since served as the cornerstone of Bosnia’s peace and stability.

Meanwhile, in Serbia, protests against government policies have been ongoing for several months, reflecting widespread discontent with the current political climate.