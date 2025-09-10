IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 122 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Two employees at a boarding school in the Rostov Region suffered injuries.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 122 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions and the Black Sea last night.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 21 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 17 over Crimea, 15 over the Black Sea, 12 over the Voronezh Region, 11 over the Belgorod Region, another 11 over the Kursk Region, 11 more over the Kaluga Region, three over the Ryazan Region, two over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, another two over the Tver Region and one over the Tula Region.

Consequences

- A drone attack prompted the evaluation of a boarding school in the Rostov Region; two employees suffered injuries, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- According to the governor, 73 children and five employees were evaluated to a temporary accommodation center in the village of Ryazhenoye.

- Response teams are working at the site, with District Head Diana Alborova coordinating their activities.

- Drone debris damaged the facade of an administrative building in the city of Kaluga, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

- Several settlements in the Oryol Region have been partially left without power as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

- Drone debris damaged the windows and roof of a private house, as well as a greenhouse and a garage, in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

- The windows of an apartment building were damaged in the town of Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Region.