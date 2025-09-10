{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces seize control of road sector supporting enemy troops in Kupyansk — expert

Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk

LUGANSK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian assault teams took control of part of a road on which Ukraine’s armed forces relied for logistics until recently as they advanced toward Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Assault units of the Russian Army continued to advance in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. After a breakthrough southward, Russian forces occupied new lines and positions which allowed them to take a 1.5-km long sector of the road along Svatovskaya Street, on which Ukrainian troops relied for logistics until recently, under fire control," he said.

Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk. Right now, Russian forces are clearing these premises and checking basements, Marochko specified.

On September 6, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had begun the battle to liberate as many as three localities southeast of Kupyansk.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russia, Venezuela dynamically developing strategic partnership — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government, "who possess the inalienable right to determine their political, economic, and social path independently, without any external pressure"
Read more
Nepalese army takes responsibility for ensuring country’s security after PM’s resignation
The servicemen also called on "all, especially the youth, to play a constructive role in maintaining social harmony, peace, and national unity during these difficult circumstances"
Read more
Qatar considers Israel’s strike on Doha an act of state terrorism — PM
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said that Qatar’s air defense systems were unable to detect and repel Israel’s missile strike on Doha
Read more
Qatar confirms death of Hamas leader’s son in attack on Doha
"After the security authorities conducted a technical investigation, it was determined that Humam al-Hayya was the victim of the attack," the Qatari Interior Ministry said
Read more
Alrosa CEO admits diamond prices could reach double-digit growth rates
Pavel Marinychev said that supply will be contracting, creating preconditions for a shift in the balance of supply and demand towards deficit, supporting prices
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan have great potential to share experience in area of digital currencies
Russia has now accumulated experience in combating cybercrime and fraud, the republic’s Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about virtual BRICS summit
The summit’s topic was threats to the multipolar world order and the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions
Read more
Press review: BRICS leaders hold online summit as NATO forces launch drills off Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 9th
Read more
Apple unveils new Apple Watch smartwatch
It is the thinnest smartwatch in the history of the lineup
Read more
US envoy to NATO believes EU troops could provide security guarantees for Kiev
According to Matthew Whitaker's, such guarantees would enable Vladimir Zelensky to reach a deal if he acknowledges that the war cannot continue
Read more
Looting reported in capital of Nepal, bank robbed — portal
The Rastriya Banijya Bank branch in the business district of Kathmandu - Baneshvor - reported a robbery
Read more
Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin
According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area
Read more
Apple unveils new AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation feature
The dialogue will also be displayed on the iPhone screen, developers explained
Read more
Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev
"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on Russia," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar undermines peace efforts in Gaza — UN
"All parties must respect international law," OHCHR said in a statement
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
American says ‘Chosen Company’ mercenaries executed Russian POWs
Benjamin Reed said that the war crimes of Chosen Company were recorded by military medic Caspar Grosse, among others
Read more
EU may tighten issuance of tourist visas to Russians in next sanctions package — agency
Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that the next EU sanctions package against Russia might include a ban on free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen zone
Read more
Israel notified US of strike on Hamas leaders moments before launch — CBS journalist
Jennifer Jacobs pointed out that Israel didn't coordinate the strike with the US
Read more
Protests reported from Nepal-India border — TV
According to the report, protesters set ablaze police posts
Read more
Von der Leyen to focus on EU militarization in State of the Union address
The principal elements of her speech are clear in advance: calls to stand firm against Russia, support for Ukraine, and an accelerated pace of EU militarization
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Israeli strike on Doha does not serve the goals of the US or the Jewish state — Trump
"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," the president added
Read more
Trump asks Qatar to continue mediation on Gaza — Emir’s Office
The US president "condemned encroachments on the sovereignty" of the emirate and "expressed solidarity with Doha.
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
'Chosen Company' mercenaries deployed chemical weapons — US citizen
Benjamin Reed said that he saw one of the actual war crimes with his own eyes
Read more
Russia, India plan to test lighter version of BrahMos missile in 2026 — co-director
Alexander Maksichev said that it is too early to discuss the timing of flight tests
Read more
Russia’s budget deficit preliminarily totals $50 bln in January-August — ministry
"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues amounted to 23.7 trillion rubles in January-August 2025, up 3% year-on-year," the report said
Read more
Israel did not coordinate its actions in preparing strike on Doha with US — Qatari PM
According to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the United States was informed through diplomatic channels 10 minutes after the attack
Read more
Trump says he plans to speak with Putin by phone this week or next
On September 7, the US president stated that he expected to speak with the Russian leader in the coming days
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
Read more
German defense minister says Berlin delivers Patriot launchers to Ukraine
Boris Pistorius added that Berlin would "also launch a new deep-strike initiative and boost its support for the procurement of long-range drones through the Ukrainian industry, concluding contracts with defense companies in the country amounting to 300 million euros"
Read more
Poland closes airspace, including its main Warsaw airport
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the incident
Read more
Medvedev suggests EU fueling idea of Finland reclaiming part of Russia
"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Ukraine ready to freeze frontline in exchange for security guarantees — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker said that Kiev "has proven and demonstrated" it is willing to make a deal
Read more
World War III already in progress — Venezuelan leader
"The US empire has a war plan to impose its political, economic, cultural, and military hegemony on the whole world," Nicolas Maduro said
Read more
Nepal descends into chaos as protests turn deadly, citizens take control of country
Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured
Read more
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
The "new physical principles" is a term coined to emphasize that destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before
Read more
Gaza settlement talks halted after Doha attack — Qatari PM
"As for the current negotiations, I do not believe that they can be viable after what we saw today," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said
Read more
Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation
The agreement was inked by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Read more
Globe must pay attention to plight of Donbass children amid Kiev attack — commissioner
Maria Lvova-Belova noted that people are actually dying in Donbass, unlike in Kiev, which gives dubious examples of Russian aggression and the removal of children
Read more
Lavrov discusses regional situation with Moroccan foreign minister
"The conversation focused on practical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Moroccan relations in political, trade, economic and other fields," the ministry said
Read more
Americans died in WWII northern convoys because of future US allies — Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity"
Read more
Europe needs plan B if Trump refuses to increase pressure on Russia — newspaper
Persuading US leader to increase military and economic pressure on Russia would be an incredible achievement, Financial Times wrote
Read more
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $124 mln with settlements on September 8
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 5, 2025 in the amount of 9.3 bln rubles
Read more
Iraq calls for emergency session of Arab League to talk over Israeli strike on Qatar
The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said it after his telephone conversation with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss Israel’s strike on Qatar on September 10
According to a diplomatic source, the emergency meeting of the Council was requested by Algeria, Pakistan, and Somalia
Read more
Shoigu to meet Dodik in Moscow
According to the Security Council’s press office, "the agenda includes issues of regional security and cooperation between Moscow and Banja Luka"
Read more
Protesters seize Nepalese parliament building, set it on fire — authorities
Earlier, it was reported that the Supreme Court, as well as the residences of Nepal’s president, prime minister, government officials and other politicians were set ablaze
Read more
CIA deputy chief’s son died a hero's death fighting for Russia in special op
Michael Gloss was fighting in the area of Chasov Yar, he was liberating Donbass, Russian Airborne Force Commander Mikhail Teplinsky said
Read more
Novak proposes to Syrian authorities to resume work of commission on economic cooperation
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that Moscow confirms its readiness to launch a number of projects aimed at providing Syria with food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products both on a commercial basis and as part of humanitarian aid
Read more
Fifteen Israeli jets engaged in strikes on Qatar to attack one target — radio
The operation had been in preparation for several months, Army Radio added
Read more
Oil giants making across-the-board cuts in anticipation of prolonged oil price slump — FT
According to the report, price pressure will increase following the recent decision by OPEC+ to continue increasing oil production
Read more
Lavrov calls reports about alleged Russian attack on Ursula von der Leyen's plane nonsense
The top Russian diplomat cited several other examples of the West spreading disinformation about Russia, noting that in the case of the aircraft of the president of the European Commission "the methods remain the same"
Read more
Israel takes full responsibility for op against Hamas leaders — Netanyahu’s office
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where
Read more
Troops deployed to Nepalese cities among riots — media
The Military has called on people to show restraint and cooperate with security forces to prevent further tumult
Read more
Israel insists its decision to eliminate Hamas leaders was justified
Yesterday, after the murderous attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu directed all security elements to prepare for the possibility of striking the Hamas leadership
Read more
Israeli army attacks Hamas leadership — statement
The army press service did not specify the location of the attacks
Read more
Leader of Republika Srpska blames West for collapse of Dayton Accords
According to Milorad Dodik, the Dayton Agreement is no longer workable
Read more
Protests gripping Nepal: what we know
According to the latest reports, at least 19 people have been killed and more than 500 wounded in clashes between demonstrators and police
Read more
Iran, IAEA agree on modalities of resuming inspections in Iran — IAEA chief
Rafael Grossi thanked Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty "for his commitment and engagement"
Read more
New hydrocarbon fields likely to be discovered in Krasnoyarsk region, Yakutia — expert
Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Oleg Kazanov also noted that the state is taking on the earliest, most risky stages of geological exploration work
Read more
Germany's Rheinmetall says to send new Skyranger anti-drone protection systems to Kiev
"Each of these systems can cover an area of four by four kilometers to ensure that there are no drones there," CEO Armin Papperger said
Read more
Netanyahu confirms release of Russian-Israeli citizen in Iraq
"We will continue to fight with strength and determination until we bring all of our hostages back home - both the living and the fallen," the minister added
Read more
Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser
Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region
According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye
Read more
New Iran-IAEA cooperation agreement gives both parties what they want — top diplomat
"What we have agreed on guarantees our inalienable rights and guarantees cooperation with the agency within the agreed frames," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Russia has every reason to demand WWII reparations from Finland — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that after joining NATO, Finnish authorities began to violate previously signed agreements
Read more
Russia cuts LNG exports to Europe by 4% in eight months
According to the European think tank Bruegel, total EU LNG imports in August stood at 10.1 bcm, which is 13% lower than in July, but 23% higher than a year earlier
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Read more
Russia strongly condemns West’s attempts to oust president of Republika Srpska — Lavrov
Russia strongly condemns attempts to oust Serbian leaders, those not aligned with the West, by fabricating charges against them, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Hungary to sign 'longest-term' gas purchase contract — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister reiterated that his country "always makes serious efforts to diversify" its purchases of natural resources
Read more
UN General Assembly begins at United Nations
The Chairwonman, former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok, opened it with a plenary session, where she promised to carry out her duties impartially
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,485 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical positions near Blagodatovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as Drobyshevo, Kirovsk, Shandrigolovo, and Yampol in the DPR
Read more
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 20% in eight months — ministry
Non-oil and gas revenues increased by 14.3%, according to data released on the Finance Ministry’s website
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about strike on Hamas delegation in Doha
Qatar condemns Israel's actions, which jeopardized the safety of the civilian population, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said
Read more
Hamas refutes death of its senior officials in Israeli strike
The attack killed six people, including a son of the movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, Humam, and a Qatari serviceman
Read more
Over 60 countries to take part in St. Petersburg culture forum — Deputy PM
According to Tatyana Golikova, thanks to the large number of delegations, there will be many meetings between culture ministers from different countries and international organizations
Read more
Moldova still buying Russian gas, but at four times the price — Russian ambassador
Oleg Ozerov denied Moldova’s claims that Moscow was essentially using the gas issue to blackmail Chisinau
Read more
US court puts Russian Postovoy under house arrest — lawyer
"The judge has ordered him released into the custody of a family friend in Florida," William Coffield said
Read more
Japanese authorities decide to close all branches of Japan Center in Russia
This decision was made due to current state of relations between Tokyo and Moscow and "the situation inside Russia"
Read more
One dead in Sochi: consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
According to the statement, 15 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, seven over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kursk Region, two over Crimea, another two over the Krasnodar Region, one each over the Tambov Region and the Voronezh Regions
Read more
Moscow does not recognize mandate of UN special rapporteur on Russia
The diplomatic agency explained that, at the initiative of the European Union, the Council will again consider a "politicized and highly confrontational" draft resolution which calls for extending Katzarova’s mandate for one year
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
UK announces $2.7·bn in arms aid to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary John Healey also reported that the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has already delivered more than 1,000 air defense systems, over 600 drones, electronic warfare systems, and air defense radar stations to Kiev
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia-India joint venture for AK-203 production considers opening second plant in India
Demand for the company’s current products, the AK-203 rifles, is very high, General Manager Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma noted
Read more
EU uses Ukraine conflict to create 'United States of Europe' — Hungarian PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that by doing this, the EU is making a last-ditch effort to preserve itself as currently formulated
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Finns planned ethnic cleansing in Karelia during World War II — Medvedev
The invaders, who formed the Military Administration of Eastern Karelia headed by Colonel Vaino Kotilainen, pursued an overtly racist policy, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council noted
Read more
Poland to close border with Belarus amid Zapad 2025 exercise — PM
The Zapad 2025 exercise will be held on September 12-16 on the territory of Belarus
Read more
US Department of Energy upgrades outlook on Brent price for 2025 to $67.8 per barrel
In 2026, the Brent price will average $51 per barrel, according to the Department of Energy
Read more
Russia to assist in restoration of Syria's energy, humanitarian sectors
Cooperation in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres was also discussed
Read more
Press review: Russia, China unveil major gas project as Trump sends warships to Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 3rd
Read more
Dialogue without 'Berlin walls' and de-dollarization: what Lavrov said
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed Moscow’s readiness for an honest dialogue with all partners
Read more
Indo-Russian joint venture set to sign its first rifle export contract in 2026 — CEO
Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma said that over 20 Indian states’ police forces would like to switch to AK-203 rifles, and some states will sign contracts later this year
Read more
Strike on Doha does not advance Israeli or US goals — White House
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added that after the strike US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Read more