LUGANSK, September 10. /TASS/. Russian assault teams took control of part of a road on which Ukraine’s armed forces relied for logistics until recently as they advanced toward Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Assault units of the Russian Army continued to advance in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region. After a breakthrough southward, Russian forces occupied new lines and positions which allowed them to take a 1.5-km long sector of the road along Svatovskaya Street, on which Ukrainian troops relied for logistics until recently, under fire control," he said.

Recently, Russian fighters expanded their control zone near a local history museum and the district administration in Kupyansk. Right now, Russian forces are clearing these premises and checking basements, Marochko specified.

On September 6, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had begun the battle to liberate as many as three localities southeast of Kupyansk.