Russia, Venezuela dynamically developing strategic partnership — ambassador

CARACAS, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are dynamically advancing their strategic partnership on the basis of trust and mutual respect, Russian Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS following his meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

In his conversation with the foreign minister, Melik-Bagdasarov expressed "comprehensive support for the efforts of Venezuela’s current leadership aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring the stable functioning of state institutions." He emphasized Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government, "who possess the inalienable right to determine their political, economic, and social path independently, without any external pressure."

At the meeting, considerable attention was devoted to "issues of developing bilateral cooperation, with a schedule of upcoming high-level contacts discussed in order to give additional momentum to the successfully evolving strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela," the Russian diplomat said.