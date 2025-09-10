Shoigu to meet Dodik in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu is meeting in Moscow with Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina), on Wednesday to discuss regional security matters.

According to the Security Council’s press office, "the agenda includes issues of regional security and cooperation between Moscow and Banja Luka."

On September 9, Dodik held a series of meetings in the Russian capital, including talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a discussion with presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Shoigu and Dodik last met on May 28 in Moscow during an international gathering of senior security officials. At that time, the Security Council secretary assured that Moscow would continue to support Republika Srpska and promote its development on the basis of respect for the Dayton principles of sovereignty. He also underscored the importance of upholding the principles of territorial integrity, equality among Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three constituent peoples, and the autonomy of its two entities with broad constitutional powers.