Putin begins meeting with Mongolian PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now holding a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar on the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (WEF).

This is the Russian leader's first meeting with Zandanshatar, who just recently took office. Putin had a conversation with the previous head of government, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene in 2024 in Ulanbataar. The meeting took place on the 85th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet and Mongolian troops over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River. In 2022, Putin and Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene also met at the WEF.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme is The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity. The business program includes more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven blocks. The forum is attended by over 4,500 people from more than 70 countries and territories. The EEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the event.