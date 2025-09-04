Russia moves to expel Estonian diplomat in retaliation — MFA

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s charge d’affaires ad interim in Moscow Marek Uhtegi to inform him that he is being expelled from Russia in a retaliatory move, the ministry said in a statement.

"On September 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia's charge d’affaires ad interim in Russia Marek Uhtegi. A note of resolute protest was presented to the head of the Estonian diplomatic mission regarding the decision to declare a diplomat at the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata on August 13 of this year without reason," the statement reads. "Based on the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side announced that a diplomatic employee of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow will be expelled from Russia," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that "it was made clear to the Estonian side that any hostile actions by Tallinn would not go unanswered.".