Contours of multipolar world emerging, no role for new hegemons in it — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The contours of the multipolar world that is taking shape today have already become visible and there will be no new hegemons in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

"As for whether or not a multipolar world has been established — on the whole, its contours have, of course, emerged," Putin said.

"But at the same time, I would not speak about any dominance in this multipolar world, because when we talk about the multipolar format, this does not mean that any new hegemons should appear," he added.

Putin noted that the formation of new dominants within the framework of a multipolar world is not considered within the framework of the SCO and BRICS.

"All participants in international communication should have equal rights, and everyone, from the point of view of international law, should be in the same position," the Russian president stated.

Putin paid a four-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. His schedule has been packed with significant events. From August 31 to September 1, he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. On September 2, he held bilateral talks in Beijing, and on September 3, he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War serving as the guest of honor.