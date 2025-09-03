Denmark actively promoting escalation of Ukraine conflict — Russian envoy

STOCKHOLM, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin accused Copenhagen of deliberately fueling the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that Denmark is openly supporting further escalation.

"If Ukraine produces rocket fuel for cruise missiles on Danish soil, it will become increasingly difficult not to view Denmark as a direct participant in the conflict. The Ukrainian side has made very frank statements that these missiles are intended for strikes deep into Russia, and Copenhagen is aware of this," Barbin said in comments to Danish media regarding Ukraine’s plans to launch rocket fuel production in the country.

"Denmark is fiercely pushing for more bloodshed in Ukraine and is actively promoting further uncontrolled escalation of the conflict. Copenhagen clearly does not want to allow any movement towards peace in Ukraine and is desperately seeking to block the understanding reached between the leaders of Russia and the US at their meeting in Alaska on possible conditions for establishing peace in Ukraine from being implemented," the ambassador added.

Danish broadcasters Danmarks Radio and TV2 reported on Tuesday that the Ukrainian company FPRT will begin producing solid rocket fuel in Denmark. Production will be located near the military air base in Vojens, southern Jutland, and is scheduled to start on December 1. FPRT fuel is used for Flamingo missiles, manufactured by Fire Point, the company that founded FPRT.

In June, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed an agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, under which Denmark will invite Ukrainian companies to manufacture drones or missiles in the country. The Danish Defense Ministry reported at the time that the government had allocated 500 million kroner ($78 million) to support the establishment of Ukrainian enterprises in the kingdom.