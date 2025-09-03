Putin invites Kim Jong Un to Moscow, no exact dates yet — Kremlin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Moscow, but no exact dates have been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president has once again invited Kim Jong Un to Moscow. He said he would take advantage of the offer," the spokesman said.

"Of course, there are no exact dates yet. This will be agreed upon later," Peskov explained.

Earlier, after talks in China, Kim Jong Un said goodbye to Putin, addressing him with the words: "See you soon." The Russian leader replied: "We are waiting for you. Come visit."