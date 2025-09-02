Beijing's experience applicable to creation of innovative campuses in Russia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The experience of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area will be used to create technology parks in world-class campuses in Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said as quoted in a statement of the Russian government. He is taking part in Russian President Vladimir Putin's working visit to China.

"The experience of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area is applicable to the creation of technology parks in world-class campuses. It is there that resident companies will develop new innovative products for Russian regions," the Cabinet of Ministers' statement quotes the Deputy Prime Minister as saying.

Chernyshenko also underscored the high level of scientific cooperation between Russia and China. The most popular areas of joint projects are mathematical and natural sciences, engineering, technology and technical sciences, social sciences, healthcare and medicine.

"There is also a competitive selection of scientific projects from the relevant ministries of Russia and China. This year alone, 15 of them were supported. The topics include advanced materials and high-precision chemical industry, information technologies, new transport systems and other areas," the statement says.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that interesting projects that were prepared within the framework of the subcommittee on scientific, technological and innovative development and the working group can be launched already in the near future.

According to him,artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most promising areas for cooperation. President Vladimir Putin instructed to promote cooperation with China in the field of AI in December at the AI Journey Conference. Three Chinese associations joined the international alliance in the field of AI created in Russia in 2024.