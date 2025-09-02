Russia, Pakistan constantly working together within UN — Putin

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Moscow’s cooperation with Islamabad on international platforms, including ongoing joint activities at the United Nations, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

"We continue to cooperate through our parliaments, and this interaction is permanent. We collaborate at international venues, and Pakistan currently holds a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. We are constantly working together in this important body," Putin noted.

The Russian president stressed that Pakistan has long been a traditional partner of Russia in Asia. "We value the relations that have developed between our countries," he added.

Putin also recalled that their previous meeting took place a year earlier on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.