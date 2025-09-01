Russia fully supports Venezuela in protecting its national sovereignty — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed full support and solidarity with Venezuela’s government in defending national sovereignty during a meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia reiterated its firm opposition to the use of political and military pressure against independent states. The ministry also said the ambassador briefed Ryabkov on the Venezuelan leadership’s efforts to preserve internal stability amid growing external threats.

"The sides also discussed relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and outlined steps to strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela," the ministry added.