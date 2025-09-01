Putin calls for restoring traditional values to global agenda

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for bringing back traditional values to the global agenda, and the Intervision international song contest, in his words, is intended to facilitate this.

"On September 20, Moscow will host the Intervision international TV popular song contest. This large-scale project is designed to promote general cultural and spiritual values. The contest has already attracted much attention. Singers from many countries, including those represented at this meeting, have confirmed their participation," he said at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"These traditional values are receding into the background of the global agenda. It’s high time to bring them back there," he stressed.

According to the Russian leader, SCO member countries traditionally honor historic and cultural values, and civilization diversity. "This is the foundation for expanding contacts between people, building cooperation in the areas of science, education, public health, and sport," he noted.

The SCO was founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001 by six countries, namely Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the organization in 2017, Iran - in 2023, and Belarus - in 2024.

Extended meetings in the SCO Plus format are attended by representatives from other countries and international organizations.