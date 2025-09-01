Russia supports China’s Global Governance Initiative — Putin

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for the Global Governance Initiative, put forward by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He stressed that since its foundation in 2001, the SCO "has been actively participating in efforts to foster an environment of peace, security, trust and cooperation on the Eurasian continent." "That said, we have carefully listened to what Mr. Xi Jinping proposes to do to create a new and more effective system of global governance," the Russian president noted.

According to him, China’s proposals are relevant in a situation where "some countries stubbornly seek to use pressure in international affairs." "Russia supports President Xi Jinping initiative and is interested in launching specific discussions of the proposals put forward by our Chinese partners," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin expressed confidence that the SCO was the most suitable to lead efforts to establish a more fair and equal system of global governance. "This system, based on the supremacy of international law, would take into account the interests of as wide a range of countries as possible and offer them opportunities for sustainable development and security," the Russian president concluded.