Over 110 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, September 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched 111 drones at residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Three drones attacked the villages of Oktyabrsky, Zhuravlyovka and Petrovka in the Belgorod Region, two of which were shot down. Three cars and a commercial facility were damaged in Oktyabrsky," he wrote on Telegram.

Fifteen drones attacked the Borisovsky District; a man suffered injuries in a drone strike on a car in the village of Novoalexandrovka. The Valuisky District was attacked by 26 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Air defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Volokinovsky District; 11 drones were jammed over the Korochansky District. Twelve drones attacked the Graivoronsky District. Fifty projectiles and 23 drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. "A drone hit an agricultural vehicle in a field, leaving the driver injured," the governor said.

The Rakityansky District was attacked by two drones. Eighteen projectiles and 128 UAVs were launched at the Shebekinsky District. "A woman was injured in a shelling attack on the village of Murom; she was taken to the hospital in moderate condition," Gladkov added.