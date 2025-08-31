Oded Joseph approved as Israel’s new ambassador to Russia

TEL AVIV, August 31. /TASS/. The Israeli government has unanimously approved Oded Joseph as a new ambassador to Russia, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Joseph was nominated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Joseph is currently serving as the foreign ministry’s deputy director general and chief of the Middle East department. Previously, he was Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya. Before that, he worked with Israel’s missions in Moscow, Washington, and Singapore.

The Israeli foreign ministry announced the decision to appoint Joseph as a new ambassador to Russia on August 19. His candidature was back then approved by the ministry’s commission on the appointment of heads of diplomatic missions and was to be approved by the government.

It was reported on July 21 that Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin planned to complete her mission ahead of time in October. The embassy clarified back then that Halperin’s early departure is linked to a new appointment. She will head the European department of Israel’s foreign ministry. Halperin has served as Israeli ambassador to Russia since November 2024.