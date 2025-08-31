MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. European warmongers just persist in their attacks, which is in contrast to the attitudes of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporters in an interview, commenting on harsh rhetoric from Western leaders on the Russian leader.

"European warmongers have pursued their main trend. They just persist [in their attacks]. This is in sharp contrast to the approach taken by our President, President Putin, and US President Trump, too," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country is in a state of conflict with Russia. This, he explained, is because Russia is allegedly “destabilizing a large part” of Germany and conducting interference operations on social media. Merz also said “this is exactly how I see Russian President Vladimir Putin” when a TV journalist asked him to comment on a remark from French leader Emmanuel Macron, who called the Russian president “a predator” at the European doorstep.