DONETSK, August 31. /TASS/. Recon teams of the Russian Armed Forces have entered the town of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said the head of the region, Denis Pushilin.

"We can witness our units entering Dimitrov itself. So far, these have been reconnaissance groups, but such information is available," he told VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko in an interview.

According to Pushilin, Ukrainian troops have pulled reserve units to areas near the city of Krasnoarmeysk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine - TASS). "As regards Krasnoarmeysk, the situation [there] is more tense as the enemy has deployed a large number of reserve troops there <…>. They have been struggling to hold back the momentum that our fighters currently have," the DPR head explained.