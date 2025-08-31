MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on port infrastructure, being used to support Ukraine’s armed forces, and a Norwegian-supplied NASAMS missile system, protecting it, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck port infrastructure, being used to support Ukrainian troops, a Norwegian-made NASAMS missile system, protecting it, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas," the statement said.

At the same time, Kiev has deployed the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces against Russia’s battlegroup West, which is carrying out tasks in the Kharkov Region, the ministry emphasized.

"Units of the battlegroup West have improved their tactical positions and inflicted losses on Ukraine’s mechanized, airborne assault, and assault brigades, as well as on the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special forces center, near Kamenka, Kupyansk, Petrovskoye in the Kharkov Region, and Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

Ukrainian loses

Ukrainian troops sustained roughly 1,340 casualties from actions of Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

According to Russia’s top brass, the enemy lost roughly 170 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 235 troops from actions of the Battlegroup West, and sustained over 205 casualties from actions of the Battlegroup South. The Russian battlegroups Center, East, and Dnepr inflicted roughly 440, 230, and more than 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops, respectively.

Special military operation progress

Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian air bombs, three HIMARS rockets, and 112 drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry noted.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 666 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 80,712 drones, 626 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,897 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple launch rocket systems, 29,118 field artillery guns and mortars, and 40,751 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.