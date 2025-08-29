UN, August 29. /TASS/. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations stated that the positive shifts in understanding the Ukrainian conflict achieved at the Alaska summit are frightening the Kiev authorities and their European patrons "to the point of losing sleep."

"A certain optimism is inspired by the fact that some of our partners, primarily in the United States, are increasingly aware of the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict," Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "Such trends, which emerged in particular during the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, are frightening not only the Zelensky regime but also its European patrons to the point of losing sleep."

According to him, because of this fear, they "have thrown all their efforts into trying to roll back the positive understandings reached in Alaska or at least to distort them." "This is now most evident in matters of security," the diplomat concluded.