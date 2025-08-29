Tianjin Declaration, SCO Development Strategy to be signed at SCO summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will end with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration on Approaches to Pressing Regional and International Issues and the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, Yury Ushakov, Aide to the Russian President for International Affairs, told reporters at a briefing.

"At the end of this meeting the signing ceremony will take place," Ushakov said.

According to him, about 20 documents are to be signed.

"The central one will be the declaration of the Council of Heads of State. It is called the Tianjin Declaration. It will reflect consolidated approaches to topical regional and international issues, including in the economic sphere, and outline the organization's work objectives in each of its areas of activity. The second important document is the main directions for the further development of the SCO. They will be defined in the Development Strategy until 2035," Ushakov said.

A special joint statement will be adopted at the SCO summit, where the leaders will pay tribute to the heroic deeds of the peoples who defeated fascism, Nazism and militarism, and confirm the commitment of the SCO countries to peaceful development.