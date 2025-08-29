Russia, China view upcoming summit in Beijing as milestone in bilateral relations

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The upcoming summit in Beijing is considered by Russia and China as a key event for the further development of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Our countries fought in that terrible war on the same side - on the right side of history," Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"We did our utmost to defend independence and sovereignty, and everything to ensure that the world survived the onslaught of misanthropic ideology - Nazism, fascism, Japanese militarism," she continued.

"It seems to me that it is already obvious: in the press and ours, in regional and global media outlets, the assessments [of the Beijing upcoming summit] roughly match. The emotional coloring is different, but the meaning implied remains the same."

According to her, the upcoming visit of Russian President Putin to China will be "a major event for Russian-Chinese relations," one which will be felt worldwide.

Zakharova continued by saying that the solemn program in Beijing next week, including the military parade on Tiananmen Square, where the Russian leader is expected to take part as the guest of honor, continues a series of commemorative events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Zakharova recalled that the Russian president has repeatedly noted that Russia remembers and highly appreciates the contribution of the Chinese people to the unified victory in World War II.