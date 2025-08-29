Putin to speak at Eastern Economic Forum on September 5

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 5, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Following completion of all the meetings and activities in China, our President will go to Vladivostok, where he will participate in the jubilee tenth Eastern Economic Forum. As at the St. Petersburg [International] Economic Forum, the plenary session will be the key event. It will be held on September 5," Ushakov said.

"Prime Minister of Laos [Sonexay] Siphandone, Prime Minister of Mongolia [Gombojavyn] Zandanshatar and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Hongzhong will take part in it together with our president," the Kremlin aide noted.

Representatives of more than seventy countries will attend EEF, Ushakov added.