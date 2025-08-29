Putin to be accompanied to China by 'large, high-level' delegation — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be accompanied in China by a "large-scale, high-level" delegation, which will include key deputy prime ministers, ministers, and representatives of big business, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Our delegation is large-scale, high-level, if you will. There’ll be three deputy prime ministers: Denis Manturov, Alexander Novak, Dmitry Chernyshenko. The administration, of course, is represented by Maxim Oreshkin and Dmitry Peskov. More than ten ministers: [Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, [Defense Minister] Andrey Belousov, a number of relevant ministers, [Sports Minister] Mikhail Degtyarev, [Agriculture Minister] Oksana Lut, [Culture Minister] Olga Lyubimova, [Health Minister] Mikhail Murashko, [Transport Minister] Andrey Nikitin, [Economic Development Minister] Maxim Reshetnikov, [Finance Minister] Anton Siluanov, [Energy Minister] Sergey Tsivilyov, [Minister for the Development of the Far East] Alexey Chekunkov. The heads of a number of federal services, heads of state corporations and several representatives of large businesses will also attend the talks," Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, the Russian delegation also includes Central Bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, Sberbank CEO German Gref, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev, VTB CEO Andrey Kostin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson, Russian Export Center head Veronika Nikishina, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Rostec head Sergey Chemezov, VEB.RF head Igor Shuvalov.