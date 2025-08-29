About 20 documents to be signed during Putin’s visit to China — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A package of almost twenty documents is planned to be signed in Beijing in conclusion of the Sino-Russian talks within the framework of the forthcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"About twenty agreements are planned to be made, some of them still under consideration. So we will announce them slightly later," Ushakov said.

China ranks first among Russian foreign trade partners and Russia is fifth among trade counterparts of China, Ushakov said. The mutual trade turnover gained 7.5% in 2024 and reached the record high value of $244.9 bln. The scale of financial cooperation is growing and more than 95% of payments are made in rubles and yuan.

The portfolio of the intergovernmental investment commission currently contains 86 joint projects worth more than $200 bln, Ushakov noted. Energy is the priority in the practical bilateral cooperation. Russia is among the top suppliers of energy resources to China.

"Sino-Russian projects on production and refining of hydrocarbons in the Arctic area and the Far East of Russia are being implemented successfully. The work continues on construction of new units of the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant. Industrial cooperation is developing at a high pace, including on localization of production of Chinese vehicles in Russia. We are interacting in the shipbuilding and aircraft production sphere," Ushakov said.