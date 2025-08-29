Lavrov sends report on Ukrainian war crimes to NBC, no response follows — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent a personal letter to a journalist from the American television channel NBC News containing a report on war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, but no clear responses were received from the television broadcaster to date, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

She recalled that during Lavrov's interview on August 24, the NBC journalist repeatedly and in a provocative manner spoke about alleged violations by the Russian Armed Forces of certain provisions of international humanitarian law during the special military operation.

"At the same time, no evidence of the alleged incidents was presented during the interview, in keeping with a peculiar tradition that has already taken shape. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a personal letter to the interviewer asking her to provide information about the incidents mentioned during the conversation. At the same time, he noted that the correspondent ignored the numerous proven facts of war crimes committed by Ukrainian military, whose victims were civilians and Russian citizens," Zakharova said. "The report of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Rodion Miroshnik and member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev on the atrocities of the Ukrainian Nazis was dispatched as an addendum to the Russian foreign minister’s message; also attached to it was a hyperlink to video footage illustrating war crimes by Ukrainian military servicemen. It was expected that, given NBC's constant declarations of objectivity in covering the most important international political events, the management of the television broadcaster would use the presented content on air, accompanying it with appropriate unbiased comments. But after almost a week, no clear answers have been received from NBC or from its correspondents," Zakharova emphasized. She indicated that, in essence, the television broadcaster ignored the evidence presented by the Russian side. "I think this is a good reason to clarify with NBC what they think about this, and when they will publish the materials presented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on their resources. Otherwise, this will once again show the obvious bias and blatant propaganda nature of the coverage of the Ukrainian crisis by Western media, including NBC," Zakharova added.