Moscow to retaliate if EU restricts freedom of movement for Russian diplomats — MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow will certainly take retaliatory measures if the EU approves the Czech Republic’s initiative to restrict freedom of movement for Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"If this Czech fantasy is realized, we will have to retaliate, as I have already said," she pointed out.

"It seems they want us to take [retaliatory measures]. Perhaps, they believe that their diplomats – those from Western Europe – travel too much around Russia; they cannot directly prohibit that but they probably want to save on gasoline bills as they are facing crises. As such, they have come up with this ingenious scheme," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said sarcastically.

According to Zakharova, this "maniacal" anti-Russian push by Western European politicians is carried out "at their own peril."

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipovsky said that the European Union’s next package of sanctions on Russia, the 19th one, might include a ban on the free movement of Russian diplomats around the Schengen Area.