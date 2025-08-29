Putin’s interview with Chinese media to be released overnight into Saturday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will grant a traditional interview to Chinese media ahead of his visit to China, which is scheduled for release overnight into Saturday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We do expect that the interview will be made public overnight into tomorrow morning," he told reporters in response to a question.

According to Peskov, Putin’s unusually long visit to China will begin on Sunday, August 31. First, the Russian leader will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and after that, he will travel to Beijing to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan. The Russian president is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Ahead of major visits to other countries, Putin always gives detailed interviews to host nations’ media. The foreign leaders who visit Russia for talks with Putin, in turn, usually grant interviews to key Russian media outlets.